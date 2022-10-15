The Highlands Community Hall is open to voters from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Highlands Community Hall is open to voters from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

Highlands Votes: Polls now closed

Results coming in the 2022 municipal election

Polls are now closed in Highlands

Mayor Ken Williams will be acclaimed as he ran unopposed. That leaves six councillor seats to be claimed with nine candidates running including Leslie Anderson, Ann Baird, Gord Baird, Guy Brisebois, Ken Brotherston, Marie Brotherston, Marcie McLean, Karel Roessingh and Rose Stanton.

In 2018, the Highlands council was elected due to acclamation. According to Civic Info BC, the average B.C. municipal turnout was 35.6 per cent.

More to come.

 

