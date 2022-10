A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Spencer Road in Langford is causing delays.

West Shore RCMP said at 9 a.m. that both southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway are closed. Police are on scene dealing with a fully loaded dump truck and trailer that has crashed.

Traffic delays are expected.

More to come.

