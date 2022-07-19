Funding set aside for the purchase of materials from the Highway 14 improvement project has been redirected, with the money to be earmarked for other infrastructure improvements. (Rick Stiebel-Sooke News Mirror)

Highway 14 gravel purchase plans on the rocks for Sooke

District redirects funds earmarked for excess materials

Plans to purchase gravel and rock from the Highway 14 improvement project have landed in the ditch.

The District of Sooke’s financial plan for 2022 had included a budget of $285,000 to acquire rock and gravel materials from The Ministry of Transporation and Infrastructure if any became available, with funding for the purchase to come from the community building fund.

It was subsequently determined by the ministry, however, that there would not be any excess material available for the district to purchase after the availability of excess materials was re-evaluated.

At the regular meeting of council on July 11, the decision was made to repurpose the $285,000 toward critical maintenance, capital infrastructure, upgrades, and safety improvements to district roads, bridges and utility infrastructure as required.

Jeff Carter, director of operations for the District of Sooke, said no decisions have been made yet on how the funding will specifically be used.

