Highway closed, no detour available. Take alternate route.

Highway closed, no detour available. Take alternate route.

Major vehicle incident closes Highway 1 between Golden and Field

There is no estimated time of reopening

Highway 1 is closed east of Golden due to a major vehicle incident within Yoho National Park, according to DriveBC.

According to a witness at the scene who took to Twitter, both Golden and Lake Louise Fire Departments are on the scene. The witness claims a car is on fire.

The incident occurred before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. An update is expected sometime this morning.

There’s currently an assessment in progress.

Those travelling will have to use the alternative route, which re-routes traffic south of Golden along Highway 95 and connects to Alberta in Radium along Highway 93.

There is no estimated time of re-opening.

The details of the incident are not yet known.

More to come….

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

TransCanada

Previous story
Split Sidney council looks to divide Cedarwood Inn property with two OCP designations
Next story
Ex-B.C. sheriff turned Kootenay security company owner charged with sexual assault of a minor

Just Posted

A busy stretch of Shelbourne Street near McKenzie Avenue was part of the first phase of the street’s improvement project, which is awaiting line painting for completion. The timeline for the ambitious next phase further south on Shelbourne has yet to be announced by Saanich. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Shelbourne Street improvements moving along in Saanich

A teen accused of graffiti in Oak Bay will face restorative justice rather than criminal charges. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay police refer teen to restorative justice after graffiti call

A small team of volunteers sorts the trash during the Oak Bay Tea Party. This year yielded seven bags each of soft plastics, hard plastics, compost and garbage. (Photo by Ron Carter)
Wet weather fouls up Oak Bay Tea Party trash sorters

Robin Butterfield is off to Berlin, Germany, after acceptance into DART Dance Company’s renowned Dance Student Program. (Courtesy Victoria Academy of Ballet)
VIDEO: Victoria-trained ballerinas bound for Berlin, Orlando