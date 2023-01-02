Three patients were transported to hospital in stable condition following a crash on the Nanaimo Parkway at Aulds Road on Monday, Jan. 2. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Highway closed in Nanaimo for truck crash and air ambulance landing

Three patients transported to hospital in stable condition

A section of the Nanaimo Parkway was closed after a high-speed crash and a helicopter landing late this afternoon.

B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics, Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews and Nanaimo RCMP were called to the intersection of the parkway and Aulds Road at about 3:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, after a pickup truck and a flatbed truck collided.

B.C. Emergency Health Services on scene said all three occupants of the vehicles were transported by ambulance to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital in stable condition. An air ambulance landed in the northbound lanes of the parkway but its services did not end up being required.

The intersection was closed in all directions and traffic was being detoured.

According to the latest available ICBC statistics, the Nanaimo Parkway at Aulds Road was the intersection in Nanaimo with the third-most crashes in 2021, with 54.

Breaking News

