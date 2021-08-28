Hikers in Mount Douglas Park have a new bridge over Douglas Creek

A new pedestrian bridge project in Mt. Douglas Park is ready for use. (Photo courtesy of Mike Goldsworthy)

Saanich Parks and the Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society recently installed a pedestrian-only bridge over Douglas Creek.

The project, made possible through a grant from the Pacific Salmon Foundation, included the creation of a new trail from the Douglas Trail to the Churchill Trail along with the creation of a gathering area for creek restoration, salmon rehabilitation events, and enhancements to the creek.

Prior to the bridge and creek work, Saanich Parks staff performed a tree assessment, removing any dangerous trees and salvaging native plants where possible, and plan to plant native trees and shrubs in the fall.

Park planner designer Mike Goldsworthy said the project first gained traction in 2019 but hit a snag with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Oddly, it was very timely because a large Douglas fir tree had a mid-section failure and fell right where the bridge would have been, and it wasn’t something anyone could’ve predicted,” he said.

Goldsworthy said the project was very collaborative, with creeks and waterways staff involved, along with parks construction crews and many others involved who worked together to bring the project to life.

The initiative is something that will help salmon populations in the creek thrive, added Goldsworthy.

“The project went very smoothly overall and it’s now all ready for use by the public.”

