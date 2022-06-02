Historical sexual assault investigation by Sidney/North Saanich RCMP a lengthy process

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP also involved in larger investigation following overdose death in Sidney

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are conducting a number of major crime investigation, including an historical sexual assault investigation involving multiple victims, and an overdose death in Sidney. (Black Press Media File)

As a historical sexual assault case involving multiple victims continues to be investigated, the spokesperson for the Sidney/North Saanich police detachment said the community is in no immediate danger.

“It’s not like a random act or anything like that,” said Cpl. Andrez Sanchez.

“We are investigating charges that have been brought forward by an individual that has happened in the past … there is no statute of limitations on reporting sexual assaults. Whenever we do one of these historic sex assaults, it’s quite lengthy and quite an involved process.”

Staff-Sgt. Wayne Conley recently told Sidney councillors that major crime officers are working on several investigations, including the historical sexual assault.

Sanchez also commented on Conley’s comments concerning a recent drug overdose death several weeks ago, which Sanchez described as a major investigation, which is going to span across multiple jurisdiction. The victim died in Sidney.

“What I can say that this is not a drug dealer, or criminal, who has passed away,” he said.

Police are also investigating a number of cases involving the possession and distribution of child pornography.

“Any file that comes that involves a sexual nature or children – we are just not going to make any comments on those, because there is a vulnerable victim,” said Sanchez.

“What I can say is that … at almost all times of the year, we are investing some level of child pornography within our community.”

