Hockey community mourns death of Victoria man in Oregon

Longtime Saanich Junior B player just finished freshman season with University of Oregon

The hockey community is mourning the loss of longtime Saanich Predators player Dayton Clarke.

“With our heaviest heart, we are announcing that Preds alumni Dayton Clarke has passed away. Dayton played for our organization from 2017-2021. He was a very great player and teammate,” his former Junior B hockey club said in a Sunday announcement.

This season, Clarke played as a freshman for the University of Oregon Ducks who announce his death May 14.

“With our heaviest heart, we bring devastating news as Dayton Clarke has passed away. He was energetic and full of joy. He was a very good hockey player and a great teammate,” the statement read.

Originally from Greater Victoria, the right-handed forward also previously played for the Kam River Fighting Walleye

The policing agency in Oregon said officers were called about a severely injured person lying in the road. Officers responded shortly before 4 am. on May 13 and found a 21-year-old man dead, Eugene Police Department said in a news release. It appeared the man was hit by a vehicle.

“Shortly into the investigation the involved driver, a 30-year-old male, arrived back on scene in a large delivery truck to cooperate with the investigation. EPD major collision investigation team is working the case,” the news release said.

