A Saanich home in the 100-block of Battleford Avenue suffered severe damage from an early Aug. 11 fire. The blaze is considered suspicious. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Saanich home fire considered suspicious, police unable to confirm all residents got out safely

Police presence around Battleford Avenue home continues, area likely taped off through Friday

An early-hours fire Tuesday in Saanich is being considered suspicious, say Saanich police.

Detectives with the department’s Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section are investigating the fire at a home in the 100-block of Battleford Avenue. Extensive damage occurred and police say the investigation will take longer than anticipated.

In a statement, the department confirmed that of the several people living in the home, most have been accounted for but investigators are still trying to confirm that everyone made it out safely.

“Our primary goal at this time is to confirm the whereabouts of each and every occupant suspected of residing there. We’re hopeful that they’re all safe,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

Officers remain on scene and the area will be taped off Thursday and well into Friday.

Police will provide a public update once their search is complete and the cause of the fire has been determined, Anastasiades said.

