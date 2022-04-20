A house on Caledonia Avenue in Victoria was damaged by a fire on April 20. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Home of Ukrainian Catholic Church pastor decimated in morning fire

The pastor, his wife and three children escaped the burning home, one with significant injuries

Victoria Police and Fire Departments quartered off the 1100-block of Caledonia Avenue Wednesday (April 20) morning while attending the scene of an early morning house fire.

Around 1:15 a.m., a fire engulfed the eastern third of 1112 Caledonia Ave. Although Victoria police and fire were unable to say what caused the fire as of reporting, officers at the scene could be overheard describing its origin as suspicious.

The Victoria heritage building of over 100 years is the home of the pastor of the neighbouring Ukrainian Catholic Church of St. Nicholas, his wife and three daughters, according to a Ukrainian Catholic Church parishioner.

One of the daughters was injured in the fire, the parishioner said. According to a Tweet from VicPD, one resident of the home was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries which were later considered non-life-threatening.

Victoria fire’s ladder to the second floor of the home and smashed windows on the first floor told of that morning’s evacuation effort. They and police were surveying the scene as of 9 a.m.

More to come.

