B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Horgan calls for witnesses after B.C. forests minister ‘knocked to the ground’ near legislature

Minister Katrine Conroy was hurt while walking home from B.C. Legislature

The premier is calling for any witnesses to come forward to Victoria police after his forests minister was allegedly assault on Tuesday (Dec. 7).

“I’m very upset my friend Minister Katrine Conroy was knocked to the ground & hurt last night walking home from the Legislature,” Horgan tweeted Wednesday evening. “Kat’s one of the toughest people I know & she’ll continue working hard for people. I encourage any potential witnesses to please contact (Victoria police).”

More to come.

Just Posted

