Nanaimo RCMP at the scene where a house exploded next to St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church in Nanaimo’s Old City Quarter. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

House explodes in Nanaimo

Emergency crews on scene after apparent gas explosion, no initial word on injuries

A house exploded in Nanaimo’s Old City Quarter on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bruce Avenue, Pine Street and Fitzwilliam Street at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 after a structure exploded next to St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church. The explosion could be felt kilometres away.

“I saw a huge fireball, debris flying everywhere, and after that everything died down,” said witness Andrew Johnson, who arrived at the church moments before the explosion. “Power went out, came back on.”

He said people appeared to have suffered injuries in the incident.

Homeowners nearby were asked to vacate their homes while utility crews investigated and RCMP at the scene were telling people to stay back due to a gas leak.

More to come.


Emergency crews at the wreckage of a house that exploded near St. Peter's Catholic Church on Sunday, Feb. 27. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

