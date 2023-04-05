Human-pet swimming warning issued for Greater Victoria lake over toxin concerns

People are being advised to not swim in Durrance Lake. (Photo Creative Commons) People are being advised to not swim in Durrance Lake. (Photo Creative Commons)

The public is being urged to not swim in a local lake or let their pets drink from the same water due to potential toxins.

The Capital Regional District (CRD) issued a statement Wednesday advising, in consultation with Island Health, that there is a blue-green algae bloom at Durrance Lake, located at Mount Work Regional Park.

“Blue-green algae can produce cyanotoxins,” reads the statement. “Visitors are advised to avoid swimming at Durrance Lake and to keep animals on a leash to prevent them from drinking or swimming in the lake until the advisory has been lifted.”

The algae usually produce a visible blue-green sheen, which appears as “surface scum” on the water, says the CRD statement.

“Not all blooms are easy to see and toxins can still be present in the water even if you cannot see a bloom. Blooms are unpredictable and may occur at any time.”

These algae are known toxin producers says the CRD.

“Ingesting water containing these cyanotoxins may cause a range of symptoms, including headaches and abdominal pain in humans, and can lead to lethal liver damage in dogs.”

