Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years

CEO says ICBC banking on insurance rates, global supply chain issues levelling out to cover costs

The Insurance Corporation of B.C. (ICBC) has applied to the B.C. Utilities Commission to freeze its basic rate for another two years.

The cost of ICBC’s basic vehicle insurance package hasn’t increased since 2019, when it jumped 6.3 per cent.

Speaking at the crown corporation’s headquarters in North Vancouver Monday (Dec. 12), Premier David Eby said the decision aims to help address the ever-increasing cost of living British Columbians are facing.

“The affordability of car insurance is a key part of owning a car.”

ICBC CEO Nicolas Jimenez recognized the corporation is forecast to lose close to $300 million this year, but said the decision not to hike rates is relying on future projections. Specifically, Jimenez said they expect interest rates and global supply chain issues to level out in the coming years, improving ICBC’s own financial situation.

“The business is sound and we can afford to be doing what we are today,” Jimenez said in response to skepticism.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaICBC

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Singh threatens to pull out of supply and confidence agreement over health care
Next story
Vancouver Island family thankful for outpouring of support after fire destroys service station

Just Posted

Belmont Secondary School taken on Sept. 9, 2020. (Black Press Media file)
Police break up fight between Belmont students, one charged with assault

BC Ferries vessel Spirit of British Columbia arrives in Tsawwassen from Swartz Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries gears up for the holiday season with more than 150 extra sailings

Ryan Albert was last seen on May 11. His family continues to search for him. (Handout) Shutterstock.com
‘We have no idea where he might be’: Sooke woman searches for missing son

A local environmentalist says more needs to be done to protect ALR properties - like the one in the 11000-block of Rosborough Road - from logging. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
North Saanich tree-cutting underscores need for ALR changes, says activist

Pop-up banner image