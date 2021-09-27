Illegal U-turn in Oak Bay sends two to hospital

Two vehicles were towed, with damage estimated beyond $15,000, after a driver pulled an illegal U-turn.

Police were called Sept. 21 for a two-vehicle crash at Transit Road and Newport Avenue. Police say a 68-year-old driver pulled an illegal U-turn and hit the right side of another vehicle. The driver was issued a ticket for the illegal turn and both drivers were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure as both complained of shoulder and neck pain.

READ ALSO: Victoria plays permanent host to B.C. Law Enforcement Memorial

Outboard pirated from driveway

A $1,200-motor was swiped from a boat last week.

On Sept. 21, a resident reported the theft of a black Mercury 2.5 hp motor with white lettering stolen from a rigid inflatable boat. The boat was parked in the 1200-block of Hampshire Road.

READ ALSO: Province responds after Oak Bay police sound alarm over lack of naloxone funding

Home visit nets impaired arrest in Victoria

A man has a court date after police were called for a motorcycle crash into a hedge in the 400-block of King George Terrace on Sept. 25. A witness said the man driving was mumbling about finding his keys and seemed incoherent. Officers learned the man was picked up by a taxi. An officer went to the registered owner’s address and the uninjured man admitted he was riding the motorcycle. He showed signs of liquor impairment. The man was arrested for impaired driving and was taken to the police station where he provided two suitable breath samples into an approved screening device. He was released on documents to attend court at a later date.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay policeOak Bay Police Department