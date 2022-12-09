Impaired motorist drives RV off Saanich cliff

The vehicle was saved from falling all the way down the cliff when it hit a tree

A motorist drove a RV off an an embankment and hit a tree in the 1400-block of Charlton Road. (Courtesy of Saanich police)

Saanich police say an impaired motorist drove an RV off an embankment Friday (Dec. 9) in the 1400-block of Charlton Road.

And then lived to tell about it.

Officers responded just after 10:30 a.m. and found the vehicle, which was saved from falling all the way down the cliff when it hit a tree.

Police say they found the driver near the RV, and he failed a roadside breath test and was issued a 90-day immediate driving prohibition.

The vehicle has been impounded for 30 days.

Police believe the driver suffered minor injuries.

collisionimpaired driving