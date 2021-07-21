Impaired Pat Bay Highway driver hit with 90-day prohibition

A member of the public reported erratic driver at 9:30 a.m.

A driver won’t be behind the wheel for about three months after they were caught driving while impaired by alcohol on the Pat Bay Highway Tuesday morning.

Saanich police received a report that a vehicle was driving erratically on Highway 17 just after 9:30 a.m. on July 20.

After police stopped the vehicle, the driver failed roadside screening and was issued a 90-day prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Because of a call from the public, our unit was able to intercept an alcohol-impaired driver just after 9:30 am today. The caller described erratic driving behaviour and was able to safely follow the driver. A 30-day impound and 90-day roadside prohibition were issued. pic.twitter.com/649jPcHe0f — Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) July 20, 2021

