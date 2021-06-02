James Taylor, a Saanich resident and member of the Curve Lake First Nation in Ontario, will lead a Greater Victoria healing walk on June 3. He’ll be tying 215 orange ribbons along the Pat Bay Highway in memory of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered last week in Kamloops. (Black Press Media file photo)

James Taylor, a Saanich resident and member of the Curve Lake First Nation in Ontario, will lead a Greater Victoria healing walk on June 3. He’ll be tying 215 orange ribbons along the Pat Bay Highway in memory of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered last week in Kamloops. (Black Press Media file photo)

Indigenous man to lead healing walk Thursday on Hwy. 17 through Greater Victoria

Saanich resident James Taylor will hang 215 orange ribbons to honour residential school children

James Taylor (Kind Lightning) of the Curve Lake First Nation will lead a healing walk from Swartz Bay ferry terminal to Mile 0 at Beacon Hill Park on Thursday (June 3), beginning at 5 a.m.

“I will be tying 215 orange ribbons along the Patricia Bay highway in honour of the children found buried beside Kamloops Residential School,” said Taylor, who has led many healing marathon walks. “It’s like walking them home.”

Taylor encourages anyone who wants to show support to drive by and honk their horns, or take part in the walk itself. “People need to see that this is a family – the men, the women and the little ones. Come out and walk, come out and talk, come out and ask me some questions.”

RELATED STORY: Canada holds special debate on remains of 215 children found at residential school

He has walked from Mile 0 to Ottawa on foot multiple times, an idea that originated for his sister in 2002, who was a cancer patient at the time.

“Her treatments were so aggressive; chemo in the morning and radiation in the afternoon, and we were going between hospitals,” said Taylor, adding the first few walks he led were symbolic of what cancer patients go through.

Now, Taylor walks to bring awareness to missing Indigenous Peoples, to acknowledge survivors of residential schools, and for the ongoing process of Indigenous healing.

“This is the part where Canada can’t put their head in the sand anymore,” said Taylor, adding that the last residential school was closed only 25 years ago in 1996.

Taylor said that part of reconciliation is an openness to making mistakes and “asking the messy questions,” as Canadians continue to acknowledge and repair our colonial history.

RELATED STORY: Religious order that ran residential school renews apology to Tk’emlups te Secwepemc

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaIndigenousIndigenous reconcilliation

Previous story
Indigenous leaders want Vancouver Island residential schools searched for victims

Just Posted

James Taylor, a Saanich resident and member of the Curve Lake First Nation in Ontario, will lead a Greater Victoria healing walk on June 3. He’ll be tying 215 orange ribbons along the Pat Bay Highway in memory of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered last week in Kamloops. (Black Press Media file photo)
Indigenous man to lead healing walk Thursday on Hwy. 17 through Greater Victoria

Saanich resident James Taylor will hang 215 orange ribbons to honour residential school children

Local Indigenous leaders participate in a healing ceremony at Mungo Martin House in Victoria on May 31 for the 215 children whose remains were found near a former residential school in Kamloops last week. A new campaign launched Tuesday by Indigenous leaders to search former residential schools on Vancouver Island themselves has already surpassed its fundraising goal. (Black Press Media file photo)
Indigenous leaders want Vancouver Island residential schools searched for victims

Fundraiser launched to finance use of ground-penetrating radar technology

Man taken into custody after pedestrian was found deceased at scene (Black Press Media File Photo)
Altercation led to pedestrian death near Uptown centre, Saanich police say

Man taken into custody at scene of fatal incident on Douglas Street

A man released from custody on Monday was arrested by Victoria police again the next day after he was involved in a series of reported incidents that included driving his truck on the lawn of the B.C. legislature.(Black Press Media File Photo)
Man, believed to be armed, arrested after he reportedly drove truck on B.C. legislature lawn

His Tuesday arrest followed his release from custody on Monday after a mental health evaluation

This stretch of Highway 14 on Parkinson Hill near Port Renfrew has been limited to one lane of traffic since a road washout in 2018. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Road closure near Port Renfrew delayed

Roadway has been narrowed since heavy rainfall caused slope to fail in 2018

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Are you taking part in this week’s Go By Bike Week?

Residents across Greater Victoria are on a roll this week as the… Continue reading

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C.’s mandatory mask order could be gone as soon as July as COVID-19 infection rates fall and vaccination rises. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections below 200 for second day Wednesday

71% of adults vaccinated, ahead of travel target for June 15

A recent UBC study found 8 in 10 trans boys and 6 in 10 trans girls in B.C. said they’d been bullied in the past year. (Unsplash)
B.C.’s gender-diverse teens 6x more likely to experience ‘extreme stress’: UBC study

Researchers say family and school support can cushion the blow of bullying for these students

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Maryam Monsef speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Majority of Conservative MPs vote in favour of defeated sex-selective abortion bill

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole opposed bill, but gave his caucus a free vote

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland participates in a virtual discussion from Ottawa on Monday, May 3, 2021, with seniors from Residence Memphremagog in Magog, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Freeland says feds will voice concerns to Air Canada over executive bonuses

Federal finance minister calls airline’s $10 million payouts ‘inappropriate’

A man attends a climate change protest in Montreal on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. A report by the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices says climate change will add more than $100 billion to Canada’s health-care costs by mid-century. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Climate change health costs to top $100B by mid-century: report

Canadian Institute for Climate Choices report considered air quality, diseases and temperatures

Archbishop J. Michael Miller has formally apologized for the role of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver in the residential school system. (Archbishop J. Michael Miller/Facebook)
B.C. Catholic archbishop apologizes for ‘unquestionably wrong’ residential schools

Kamloops school where 215 children were found fell within historical border of Archdiocese of Vancouver

Most Read