Nanaimo RCMP have released two individuals who had been suspects in a fatal stabbing. Police are looking for witnesses to help further their investigation.

Individuals who had been suspects in fatal stabbing in Nanaimo released without charges

Nanaimo RCMP asking for witnesses to help further investigation

Two invididuals who were arrested following a fatal stabbing at a downtown Nanaimo park on the weekend have been released from custody.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the investigation into a recent homicide at Maffeo Sutton Park is continuing and currently no charges have been laid. The investigation was launched after the stabbing death of a 29-year-old man on Monday, Sept. 5.

A short time after the fatally injured man was located, two individuals, aged 17 and 19, were arrested and taken into police custody. Those persons have since been released and there are no charges are pending against them, the release noted.

“This investigation is only in the early stages and much needs to be done before police are in a position to forward charges to Crown counsel,” said reserve Constable Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release. “Investigators are aggressively pursuing this file and doing everything that is necessary to gather evidence and establish who is responsible for this homicide.”

Anyone who was at Maffeo Sutton Park on the evening of Monday, Sept. 5, between 10:30 p.m. and midnight and witnessed an altercation is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2022-31326.

