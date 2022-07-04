Information sought about car believed to be connected to Central Saanich high school assault

Central Saanich police are looking for information about this black BMW sedan as they believe it’s associated with a June 10 assault at Stelly’s Secondary School. (Courtesy of Central Saanich police)

Central Saanich police are looking for information about a car that they believe is associated with an assault at Stelly’s Secondary School last month.

Police on Monday released photos of the black BMW sedan believed to be connected to the June 10 assault where a student was hospitalized.

The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. on June 10. At that time, Saanich School District superintendent Dave Eberwein told Black Press Media a student was assaulted in the school parking lot by “others” who then left school property. He said the student was “doing fine” after receiving medical treatment.

Central Saanich police have been looking into the incident ever since. Anyone with information is asked to call 250-652-4441.

READ: Student hospitalized in assault at Central Saanich school

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula