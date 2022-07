Incident occurred in the 3400-block of Saanich Road

Police are looking for information on this suspect after a person was threatened with a weapon in the 3400-block of Saanich Road on June 26. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Saanich police are looking for information about an incident where a suspect brandished a weapon on June 26.

The suspect reportedly threatened a person in the 3400-block of Saanich Road while showing the weapon. A photo from the incident was released on Tuesday.

Anyone with information can contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

