Invasive weeds taken out on Earth Day

Broomhill targeted for weed action by district and volunteers

Volunteer Lucien Girard pulls Scotch broom during an invasive plant removal event at Broomhill Park on Friday. The day was sponsored by the Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society and the District of Sooke. (Kevin laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Volunteers came out in full force on Earth Day (April 22) to Broomhill Park in Sooke to take out invasive weeds.

Enemy No. 1 was Scotch broom.

The District of Sooke was joined in the effort by the Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society and Broom Busters.

“Now that some of the COVID restrictions are lifted, we’re trying to organize one day a year at various locations to clean up and remove invasive plants,” said Rosemary Jorna, hiking director for Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society.

Because the District of Sooke is considering a pilot project to get stewards to maintain Broomhill Park, Jorna said it would be great to recruit enough people to form an invasive species removal team for the district.

It takes about 60 hours of volunteer labour to keep the broom at Whiffin Spit in check, for example, Jorna noted.

– with files from Rick Stiebel

Jessica Boquist, Sooke’s Parks and Environmental Services coordinator, hauls away cut broom from Stickleback Trail. The Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society and the District of Sooke joined forces Earth Day (April 22) to weed out Scotch broom at Broomhill Park. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

