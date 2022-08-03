Is that a tree? Saanich sidewalk voted worst in Greater Victoria

This stretch of sidewalk in the 4100-block of Cedar Hill Road in Saanich was voted ‘jankiest sidewalk’ in Greater Victoria in a public photo contest staged by Walk On, Victoria. (Courtesy of Walk On, Victoria)This stretch of sidewalk in the 4100-block of Cedar Hill Road in Saanich was voted ‘jankiest sidewalk’ in Greater Victoria in a public photo contest staged by Walk On, Victoria. (Courtesy of Walk On, Victoria)
A side of Cedar Hill Road just north of its intersection with Cedar Hill Cross Road was selected by online voters as the place for ‘most shameful lack of sidewalk’ in Greater Victoria. (Courtesy of Walk On, Victoria)A side of Cedar Hill Road just north of its intersection with Cedar Hill Cross Road was selected by online voters as the place for ‘most shameful lack of sidewalk’ in Greater Victoria. (Courtesy of Walk On, Victoria)

Saanich has been given the dubious honour of having Greater Victoria’s worst sidewalk and area most in need of a sidewalk in the inaugural Janky June contest held by Walk On, Victoria.

Throughout June, the walkability advocacy group invited the public to post photos of unfriendly pedestrian infrastructure. That included poor or “janky” sidwalks, and streets which lack any sort of sidewalk.

A public online vote saw a section in the 4100-block of Cedar Hill Road in which a telephone pole and two large trees emerging from the middle of a paved sidewalk win jankiest sidewalk.

Capturing the honours for “most shameful lack of sidewalk” was a stretch of Cedar Hill Road just north of its intersection with Cedar Hill X Road. Side-by-side photos show a very narrow shoulder with a worn-in “desire path” worn into the gravel and dirt strip beside it. The photos do, however, also show a glimpse of a full sidewalk on the oppositie side of the road.

“Pedestrians tend to be resigned to shoddy infrastructure,” Walk On founder Sally Reid said in a release. “If a dumpster was left in the middle of the street, forcing drivers to detour into oncoming traffic, removing it would be treated as an urgent priority for the local government. But if it’s left in the middle of the sidewalk or shoulder, pedestrians are expected to just deal with it, even if it means stepping into lanes of vehicle traffic.”

Reid encouraged residents to contact their local governments to demand safe and accessible pedestrian infrastructure – raising awareness was one of the goals of the contest.

“Pedestrians are so used to being treated like second-class citizens in our car-centric society that we often forget that things can be better. Next time you see a problem, report it. Municipalities typically have an online form you can fill out,” she said. “You’ll be doing a favour to your elderly neighbour, a person using a wheelchair or a stroller, or a child walking home from school.”

READ MORE: Saanich council moves to speed action on road safety, active transportation

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaSaanich

Previous story
B.C. premier says he may copy couple who put out newspaper ad looking for doctor
Next story
Ottawa apologizes for ‘radical social engineering’ experiment on First Nation

Just Posted

This stretch of sidewalk in the 4100-block of Cedar Hill Road in Saanich was voted ‘jankiest sidewalk’ in Greater Victoria in a public photo contest staged by Walk On, Victoria. (Courtesy of Walk On, Victoria)
Is that a tree? Saanich sidewalk voted worst in Greater Victoria

David Mackenzie-Kong is working to raise funds for the BC Cancer Foundation and awareness of the importance of blood donation in the wake of his mother-in-law’s sudden death from a blood cancer. (Courtesy of David Mackenzie-Kong)
Oak Bay runner raising funds, awareness in memory of mother-in-law

A Royal Canadian Air Force CH-148 Cyclone helicopter will fly over Esquimalt as part of the National Peacekeeper’s Day ceremonies at Memorial Park on Aug. 9. (Black Press Media file photo)
National Peacekeeper’s Day parade, memorial ceremony happen in Esquimalt Aug. 9

Toronto Raptors’ Scottie Barnes, left, photographed in NBA playoff action against Philadelphia’s James Harden last spring, will be among the stars in Saanich next month for the Raptors’ training camp at the University of Victoria. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Toronto Raptors to hold 2022-23 NBA training camp at UVic