Island excursion ends in arrest after car stolen from Regina slams into police cruiser

Two people were arrested Tuesday (Nov. 23) in Qualicum Beach after a vehicle reported stolen from Regina struck an RCMP cruiser.

Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP reported that at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near Higson Crescent and Seacroft Road in Qualicum Beach. The vehicle was parked in the area for more than two hours, with a male driver and female passenger seen sleeping inside.

Police spoke to the driver, who suddenly drove away at high speed, narrowly missing the officer and striking the marked police vehicle.

Oceanside RCMP, Comox Valley RCMP, BC Highway Patrol, Air 8 and police dog services began a search for the vehicle.

After being spotted by officers and members of the public in numerous locations around Courtenay, Union Bay, Bowser and Horne Lake, the vehicle was subsequently located near the 3200 block of the Island Highway and Van Isle Road in Qualicum Bay, at 12:45 p.m.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested at the vehicle, and a short police dog track led to the arrest of the 41-year-old driver from Parksville.

“The vehicle was determined to be have been stolen from Regina on Oct. 1, 2021,” said Worth. “(The driver) was found to have outstanding warrants of fraud and prohibited driving. (He) was held in custody to appear in court on Nov. 24 to deal with the warrants as well as new charge recommendations of hit and run, dangerous driving, obstruction, possession of stolen property and prohibited driving.”

Worth said the passenger was released to appear in court at a later date.

The damage to the marked police vehicle was minimal and no injuries were reported.

“The Oceanside RCMP thanks members of the public for reporting suspicious occurrences in their neighbourhoods, and as demonstrated, today’s call to police resulted in the arrest of a wanted person and the recovery of a stolen vehicle,” said Worth.

