Island Health closing some Greater Victoria vaccine clinics Monday due to heat

Langford, Esquimalt and Gabriola Island appointments to be rescheduled

Island Health is rescheduling a number of vaccine appointments Monday as temperatures soar and clinics without air conditioning have deemed it unsafe to open.

All Monday appointments at Eagle Ridge Arena in Langford and Gabriola Community Hall on Gabriola Island, and all appointments after noon at Archie Browning Sports Centre will be rebooked. Island Health says everyone affected will be contacted directly to schedule a new appointment time.

Not only do the high temperatures risk the health of patients and staff, but they also endanger the vaccine supply, Island Health said.

“We acknowledge this may be frustrating for some people and we ask for patience and understanding as we move through the effects of this extreme weather event,” it said.

Additional capacity has been added to other clinics to ensure immunization continues.

