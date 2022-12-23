Island Health consolidates urgent care for Christmas Day

Those sick Christmas Day can head to urgent care consolidated to two locations for the day – Victoria and West Shore. As always, anyone in need of immediate emergency medical attention should call 911 or visit the nearest emergency department.

However, Island Health is limiting opening to two urgent and primary care sites to reduce the risk of last-minute closures because of staffing or weather challenges.

The downtown Victoria and the Westshore UPCC will be open Dec. 25 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Considering traditionally low demand that day Island Health anticipates the two sites can meet demand

The James Bay, North Quadra, and Esquimalt urgent and primary care sites reopen for regular hours, Dec. 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Gorge Road is regularly scheduled to not open Sundays and also resumes regular hours on Dec. 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Additional staff will be working at the downtown UPCC to assist with the increased visits. In addition to physicians working at the two UPCCs, the sites will also be supported with physicians who can provide virtual consults as required.

Those looking for advice on a medical situation can call 811, the confidential HealthLink BC, and talk to a registered nursef toll free at any time.

