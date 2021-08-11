Island Health relocates Langford vaccine appointments due to heat

All COVID-19 immunization appointments scheduled at Island Health’s Eagle Ridge Arena clinic in Langford for this Thursday, Friday and Saturday are being temporarily relocated to the Victoria Conference Centre clinic due to heat concerns. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Island Health is relocating all COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled at its Eagle Ridge clinic for the next three days to the Victoria Conference Centre, amid concerns surrounding higher temperatures in the region.

All those set to be immunized at Langford’s Eagle Ridge Arena from Thursday, Aug. 12 to Saturday, Aug. 14 should now plan to instead visit the air-conditioned Victoria Conference Centre at their scheduled time.

Those affected by this change will be directly contacted and notified and should ignore any further instructions to visit the Eagle Ridge Arena between Aug. 12 and 14. Additional alerts will be sent out regarding any future clinic changes due to heat concerns but everyone over 11 can continue visiting all other Island Health vaccination clinics for first- and second-dose walk-in appointments.

Island Health said it appreciates the patience and understanding of those affected by this adaptation and that it will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for the rest of summer.

For updates on health alerts, visit islandhealth.ca/health-alerts.

