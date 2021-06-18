Island records zero new COVID-19 cases for the first time since October

Things are looking up for Vancouver Island as zero COVID-19 cases have been reported for the first time since October. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

For the first time since October, the province is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island.

“We have had 109 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 146,902 cases in British Columbia,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer. “Of the new cases, 13 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 65 are in the Fraser Health region, 26 are in the Interior Health region and five are in the Northern Health region. There are no new cases in the Island Health region.”

Vaccinations are helping, Henry said.

“Being fully vaccinated – with both doses – gives you and those around you maximum protection, which is why we encourage everyone to book your second dose as soon as you are eligible,” she said.

CoronavirusVancouver Island Health Authority