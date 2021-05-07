Jasmine Francoeur from Comox is an aviation technician for the Snowbirds air demonstration team. Photo by Canadian Forces/submitted

Jasmine Francoeur from Comox is an aviation technician for the Snowbirds air demonstration team. Photo by Canadian Forces/submitted

Island woman’s career comes full circle as she flies home with the Snowbirds

Jasmine Francoeur: “To fly out here, fly into my hometown, it’s very special and I feel very lucky”

Jasmine Francoeur’s career has come full circle, and she is truly only at the beginning.

Francoeur recalls babysitting in Comox in the spring years ago, when she and the boy she was watching were sitting outside when the Snowbirds, during their annual spring training, flew overhead.

The boy jumped across the table in her lap – scaring her – but she thinks back and laughs at the memory.

That’s because Francoeur is an aviation technician for the air demonstration team, and recently returned to the Comox Valley with the team in May for spring training.

“To fly out here, to fly into my hometown, it’s very special and I feel very lucky,” she said. “I also haven’t seen the water for a long time, so I was really excited for that.”

Francoeur attended Highland Secondary School in Comox and joined the military when she was 24 years old. Growing up in the Valley, she admitted she didn’t actually know what she wanted to do as a career. She tried hairdressing for about four years, but a connection to the Canadian Forces made her curious about joining.

RELATED: Video – Snowbirds hold first training session in Comox Valley in more than 2 years

“Nobody within my family was in the military but a lot of friends were. I spent a lot of time on the base, and that got me interested in the air force. Because I grew up on the Island, aviation was a part of my life.”

When she made the commitment to join, Francoeur looked through a list of jobs to see what might catch her eye, and aviation jumped out immediately. She wasn’t quite sure why but thought it was an interesting job and not the type of work that most people do.

“I had the opportunity to give it a shot and it almost felt like fate – joining the Snowbirds is where I was supposed to end up.”

It didn’t take long for her to be selected to the team; she joined the forces in 2017, and her first posting a year later was with the Snowbirds. When she did her schooling in Borden, ON, the military was specifically seeking females. At the time, there were only three women in her squadron.

“I really enjoy it. A lot of people say ’ do you ever feel alone?’ To me, I always grew up wanting a brother … so now I feel like I have a whole bunch of brothers. They kind of bug you … but at the end of the day, they all have your back. I feel really empowered having this position.

“We went to a school to talk about what we did. Every time we sat at a table, we would talk about what we did and I was the only female, we had little girls come up to me and sit beside me and tug on my shirt and whisper questions in my ear. It’s so great they felt comfortable coming to me and it made me feel pretty good. “

Following spring training in the Valley where Francoeur hopes her family and friends can come out to watch some of the practices, she is slated to be with the team for the last half of the airshow season, primarily the east coast of Canada and the United States.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta’s cross-border truckers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at Montana rest stop
Next story
CRA watchdog finds agency taking weeks to process some claims for recovery benefits

Just Posted

Sooke residents can now report various crimes without going to the station themselves with Sooke RCMP’s online crime reporting tool. (File - Black Press Media)
Sooke RCMP online crime reporting ‘underutilized’

Tool introduced last year, but so far has little public uptake

The Greater Victoria School District came under fire last week after their budget survey asked participants to rank Indigenous learners’ success against that of non-Indigenous learners. The question has since been removed. (Black Press Media file photo)
SD61 budget survey question ranks Indigenous learners’ success against others

Question since removed following public backlash

Work is progressing on the new student housing building at the University of Victoria. The building will be home to 398 students when complete in September 2022. (Photo courtesy of UVic)
VIDEO: Mass timber installation begins at UVic student housing project

Green technology plays key role in building that will be home to 398 University of Victoria students

The Sooke Animal Food and Rescue Society (SAFARS) helps make a difference to more than 50 feral cats in the region. (Contributed - SAFARS)
Feral cat rescue group looking for support

SAFARS helps make a difference to abandoned cats in the region

A family of ducks that lives near Saanich Municipal Hall recently welcomed 11 ducklings and took them for a swim in the koi pond outside the offices. (District of Saanich/Twitter)
Pair of ducks make Saanich Municipal Hall a nursery for 11 hatchlings

Family of ducks spent time in koi pond before heading down to Swan Lake

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

A Tofino waterfront condo was listed for $1.4 million. It sold for $2.4 million. (RE/MAX Mid-Island photo)
Tofino waterfront condo sells for $1 million over the asking price

“This is an anomaly.”

Jasmine Francoeur from Comox is an aviation technician for the Snowbirds air demonstration team. Photo by Canadian Forces/submitted
Island woman’s career comes full circle as she flies home with the Snowbirds

Jasmine Francoeur: “To fly out here, fly into my hometown, it’s very special and I feel very lucky”

Junior A team Coquitlam Express is offering all Tri-City residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19 a free ticket to one of their games. (Facebook/Coquitlam Express)
B.C. hockey team offering free tickets to hometown fans who get the COVID-19 vaccine

‘We know the only way to get fans back is people getting vaccinated,’ says Express’ general manager Tali Campbell

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C.’s latest COVID-19 restrictions cost thousands of service jobs

Part-time workers set back again by spike in virus spread

A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Leaked report shows detailed B.C. COVID-19 data not being released to public

Documents obtained by the Vancouver Sun show cases broken down by neighbourhoods

Abbotsford school board trustee Phil Anderson has stepped down after sharing an offensive image on Facebook. (File photo)
Abbotsford trustee temporarily steps down after sharing post relating COVID masks to slavery

Phil Anderson to receive training to better understand provincial mask mandate after posting picture

B.C. announced the launch of an app May 7 that connects youth struggling with mental health and substance use with “life-saving” social services. (Screen grab)
5 years in the making: Mental health app for youth and children launches in B.C.

The province provided $1.6-million to fund a virtual care platform

Amazon has announced the creation of five new facilities in B.C., to employ about 2,000 people. (Amazon/Special to Black Press Media)
Amazon adds new facilities in Langley, Pitt Meadows, Delta, Vancouver

The Vancouver port centre will be the first Amazon centre to feature robotics in B.C.

Most Read