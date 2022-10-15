It’s Election Day in Saanich: Here’s everything you need to know

Pearkes Recreation Centre is one of 17 sites open to Saanich voters between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 15. (Photo by Melanie Seal-Jones/Courtesy District of Saanich)

It’s election day in Saanich with polls open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Candidates:

In the District of Saanich, Fred Haynes and Dean Murdock face off in the mayoral race with 22 candidates running for eight councillor positions. Councillor candidates include

Trevor Barry, Susan Brice, Judy Brownoff, Kathleen Burton, Nathalie Chambers, Bianca Chu, Zac de Vries, Karen Harper, Sasha Izard, Basil Langevin, Mark Leiren-Young, Vernon Lord, Jordan MacDougall, Gregory Matte, Leslie Miller-Brooks, Mark Neufeld, Teale Phelps Bondaroff, Colin Plant, Art Pollard, Jordan Reichert, Rishi Sharma and Mena Westhaver.

In the Greater Victoria School District (SD61), there are 30 candidates vying for nine school trustee positions. This district covers a portion of View Royal, Esquimalt, Victoria, Oak Bay and a section of Saanich.

Candidates include Salvetina Agba, Natalie Baillaut, Cindy Bedi Ralph, Esther Callo, Angela Carmichael, Sacha Christensen, Matthew Cook, Mavis David, Nicole Duncan, Jennifer Foster, Derek Gagnon, Daphna Gelbart, Leslie-Anne Goodall, Karin Kwan, J. Charles Lamb, Piers MacDonald, Emily Mahbobi, Diane McNally, Kyle McStravick, Janice Novotill, Rob Paynter, Roberta Solvey, Tyson Strandlund, Jordan Watters, Ann Whiteaker, Michelle Wiboltt, Oliver Wu, Ali Zahra, Sasha Zhang and Judith Zulu.

The Saanich School District (SD63) is split into three areas with a total of seven school trustees elected.

Tim Dunford and Susan Hickman were unopposed for Central Saanich’s two seats. For the Saanich side of SD63 (which includes a portion of Highlands) Joyce Vandall and Teri VanWell were unopposed – after a third candidate withdrew – to fill those two seats. Nola Silzer also ran unopposed and will fill Sidney’s seat.

That leaves three candidates – Keven Elder, Elsie McMurphy and Cheryl Wenezenki-Yolland – vying for North Saanich’s two seats at the table.

How to vote:

A number of polling locations are open to Saanich residents including Campus View Elementary School (3900 Gordon Head Rd.), Cedar Hill Middle School (3910 Cedar Hill Rd.), Cedar Hill Recreation Centre (3220 Cedar Hill Rd.), Cloverdale Traditional School (3427 Quadra S.), Cordova Bay Elementary School (5238 Cordova Bay Rd.), Doncaster Elementary School (1525 Rowan St.), Frank Hobbs Elementary School (3875 Haro Rd.), Glanford Middle School (4140 Glanford Ave.), Gordon Head Recreation Centre (4100 Lambrick Park Wy.), G. R. Pearkes Recreation Centre (3100 Tillicum Rd.), Hillcrest Elementary School (4421 Greentree Ter.), Lansdowne Middle School (1765 Lansdowne Rd.), Lochside Elementary School (1145 Royal Oak Dr.), Prospect Lake Elementary School (321 Prospect Lake Rd.), Reynolds Secondary School (3963 Borden St.), Saanich Commonwealth Place (4636 Elk Lake Dr.) andSpectrum Community School (957 Burnside Rd. W.).

What happens once polls close?

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Once they close, the results will be tallied and released. Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

