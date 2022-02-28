Vancouver Island Regional Library’s union employees may begin job action as early as 8 a.m. on March 3. (Black Press file)

Vancouver Island Regional Library’s union employees may begin job action as early as 8 a.m. on March 3. (Black Press file)

Job action looms for Vancouver Island Regional Library employees

Strike could occur as early as 8 a.m. on March 3

Vancouver Island Regional Library’s union employees may begin job action as early as Thursday, March 3.

The collective agreement between the VIRL and BC General Employees’ Union Local 702 expired on Dec. 31, 2020 and the two sides have been bargaining since September 2021.

On Feb. 22 the union — which represents 42 full time employees, or 12 per cent of VIRL’s permanent workforce — announced it had voted 95 per cent in favour of job action and two days later, the BCGEU served 72-hour strike notice.

VIRL’s CUPE Local 401 employees, which represents 55 per cent of VIRL’s permanent workforce — will honour any BCGEU picket lines. Near the end of 2021, VIRL had jointly ratified a Collective Agreement with CUPE 401.

“Job action may include primary, secondary or rotational picketing at VIRL locations,” said a press release issued by David Carson, the director of corporate communications for VIRL. “As a result, we regret that VIRL’s service delivery will be impacted, though precise impacts remain unclear at this time. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and commit to continuing constructive efforts towards bargaining resolution with our valued colleagues.”

VIRL employees who belong to BCGEU Local 702 are professional librarians and colleagues who work at 20 of 39 branches, and in the VIRL’s Information Technology, Collections, and Support Services divisions.

Of VIRL’s 2022 operating budget of $31 million, 95 per cent is fixed costs and 65 per cent of those are wages and benefits.

Bookscowichan valley

Previous story
Court extends freeze on Ottawa protest donations tied to class-action lawsuit
Next story
B.C. politicians push stronger efforts for Ukraine as hundreds rally in downtown Victoria

Just Posted

Tesla will anounce its new Langford service centre March 3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tesla to reveal details of Langford service centre Thursday

Brianna Sarita Lozano, a 46-year-old mother and Victoria resident, has been identified by her father as the Beacon Hill Park homicide victim from March 3. (Courtesy of Jorge Lozano)
No updates 1 year after Beacon Hill Park homicide, Victoria police say

Coastal wolves have been spotted on Royal Roads’ campus. (File photo courtesy of Ian McAllister/Pacific Wild)
Wolves spotted at Royal Roads, school warns dog owners to keep pups leashed

A vehicles navigates through pooled water on the corner of Yates Street at Cook Street in November 2021. Heavy rains are again expected in Greater Victoria Feb. 28. (Don Denton/Black Press)
Environment Canada warns of heavy rain for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland