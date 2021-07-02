Crews are working to extinguish flames on July 2, 2021, as the fire between Valleyview and Juniper Ridge has flared up again. The blaze was ignited by lightning on the night of July 1. Photograph By JESSICA WALLACE/KTW

Juniper Ridge wildfire in Kamloops flares back up

Water bombers dropping fire retardant and helicopters dumping buckets of water

  • Jul. 2, 2021 3:00 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

While the fire between Juniper Ridge and Valleyview is officially under control, there have been flare-ups on Friday (July 1), the day after residents of both neighbourhoods were evacuated due to flames threatening homes.

While residents have since been allowed back in their homes, fire crews continue to work the blaze, which has ignited again in the hills behind the area of Valleyview Drive and Tanager Road.

A section of Valleyview Drive in that area is closed to traffic as Kamloops Fire Rescue crews work the fire, with help from water bombers dropping fire retardant and helicopters dumping buckets of water.

As of 1:30 p.m. it did not appear as though homes were in immediate danger, though some residents were seen preparing to leave, if necessary.

There are 21 personnel, air tankers and helicopters supporting the response to the fire.

READ MORE: Lightning, heat ignite wildfire season in B.C.; 119 blazes burning

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
B.C. city defends Canada Day fireworks as province sees moderate-extreme fire danger
Next story
B.C. deaths triple over the past week, to 719, as a result of heat wave

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP hope someone may have seen something related to a Thursday night shooting in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bullets hit car and townhome, no one hurt in Langford shooting Thursday

A totem burned atop the Malahat Drive in the early morning hours of July 2, is believed to be retaliation for the statue of Captain James Cook that anti-colonial activists allegedly toppled into Victoria’s Inner Harbour on July 1. (RCMP handout)
Fire set to Malahat totem

Local firefighters Scott Rear, Brandon Knowles, Nik Wells, Dawson Tindale and Brent Henning form the five-person team from Metchosin and Sooke that headed to Lytton on the first ferry July 1. (Metchosin Fire Department/Facebook)
‘A heartbreaking scene’: View Royal fire chief on the ground in Lytton

Stacy Colburn found safe. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
UPDATED: Stacy Colburn found safe