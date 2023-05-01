Protesters hold banners with a photograph of Myles Gray, who died following a confrontation with several police officers in 2015, before the start of a coroner’s inquest into his death, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, April 17, 2023. The five jury members at the British Columbia coroner’s inquest have begun their deliberations after hearing 11 days of testimony about a beating by Vancouver police officers and the death of Myles Gray.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Protesters hold banners with a photograph of Myles Gray, who died following a confrontation with several police officers in 2015, before the start of a coroner’s inquest into his death, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, April 17, 2023. The five jury members at the British Columbia coroner’s inquest have begun their deliberations after hearing 11 days of testimony about a beating by Vancouver police officers and the death of Myles Gray.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Jury deliberates at B.C. inquest into man’s death after a police beating

Myles Gray died in August 2015 after a beating by several police officers

The jury at a British Columbia coroner’s inquest has begun deliberations following 11 days of testimony about the death of Myles Gray after a beating by Vancouver police officers nearly eight years ago.

Coroner Larry Marzinzik reminded jurors they are not to make any findings of legal responsibility when they form their possible recommendations.

Gray, who was 33, died in August 2015 after a beating by several officers that left him with injuries including ruptured testicles and fractures in his eye socket, nose, voice box and rib.

Marzinzik tasked the jury with classifying Gray’s death and explained the five categories: natural death, accidental death, suicide, homicide or undetermined.

He said homicide refers to a death due to injury intentionally inflicted by another person, but it’s a neutral term that doesn’t imply fault or blame.

An accidental death is due to unintentional or unexpected injury and a natural death is due to disease, not resulting secondarily from injuries or environmental factors.

Dr. Matthew Orde, the forensic pathologist who performed an autopsy on Gray, testified last weekthat a “perfect storm” of factors led to his death, including his extreme physical exertion and the actions of police to restrain him.

Orde concluded that Gray died as a result of cardiac arrest complicated by police actions to hold him as he experienced an acute behavioural disturbance.

Testifying as an expert witness, Orde pointed specifically to police actions, including “neck compression,” blunt force injuries, the use of pepper spray, forcing Gray onto his stomach and handcuffing him behind his back.

“In the context of someone who’s extremely fatigued, (whose) body is fully ramped up … I think these issues would be enough to tip him over the edge,” Orde told the jury on Thursday.

READ MORE: Forcible restraint by police among factors in Myles Gray death, pathologist says

READ MORE: Eight years on, inquest into police-linked death of Myles Gray to begin in Burnaby

InquestPolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cost of CRD arts contributions questioned in Sooke
Next story
’Canaries in the coal mine’: Report highlights missing child, youth within B.C.’s welfare system

Just Posted

Sooke School District superintendent Scott Stinson is retiring after 37 years in public education. (File - Black Press Media)
Sooke School District superintendent to retire

An artist working on a painting in a studio. Sooke is a member of the CRD arts commission. The commission supports, celebrates and promotes not-for-profit organizations in the region. (Shutterstock)
Cost of CRD arts contributions questioned in Sooke

Josie Van Der Elst was last seen on April 18 in Union Bay and may be headed toward Victoria as Comox Valley RCMP look to find the missing 40-year-old. (Courtesy of Comox Valley RCMP)
MISSING: Comox Valley women last seen on April 18 may be headed to Victoria

Veronica Carroll, CEO of the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island, picks a smile cookie to kick off the smile cookie campaign at Tim Hortons. The campaign, which runs May 1 to 7, has raised $362,585 for the foundation in the last nine years. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Smile cookies raise cash for Island kids, families facing health crises