Conservative leader Erin O’Toole listens to Liberal leader Justin Trudeau during the federal election French-language leaders debate in Gatineau, Que., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. A new poll shows a complete deadlock between Justin Trudeau’s Liberals and Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives with less than one week left in the federal election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Justin Trudeau, Erin O’Toole tied as election campaign hits final bend

Leger poll shows Liberals and Conservatives each with 32 per cent of decided voters

A new poll shows a complete deadlock between Justin Trudeau’s Liberals and Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives with less than one week left in the federal election.

The poll conducted by Leger in collaboration with The Canadian Press shows both parties tied with the support of 32 per cent of decided voters, with the NDP in third place with 20 per cent.

A similar poll conducted two weeks ago had the Conservatives ahead with 34 per cent compared with 30 per cent for the Liberals and 24 per cent for the NDP.

The polls cannot be given a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.

The leaders are back on the campaign trail today after spending yesterday sharpening their attacks, with O’Toole painting his opponent as privileged and entitled — saying while Trudeau was “partying,” he was doing search-and-rescue missions in the military.

Trudeau accused O’Toole of engaging in “personal attacks,” and insisted his own actions could not be compared to the Tory leader’s, even while arguing O’Toole has “proxies” in the anti-vaxxer movement, without providing concrete evidence.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Singh and Trudeau promise to crack down on demonstrations outside hospitals

Canada Election 2021federal election

