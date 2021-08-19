Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks at a campaign stop in Saanich. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff) Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks at a campaign stop in Saanich. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Trudeau promises Liberals will invest $9 billion into long-term care during stop in Saanich

Justin Trudeau makes campaign stop in Greater Victoria

A $9-billion investment into long-term care homes, including raising employees’ wages to at least $25 an hour, was promised by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Saanich.

At Veterans Memorial Lodge on Thursday (Aug. 19), Trudeau promised a re-elected Liberal government will improve conditions for frontline workers in Canadian care homes.

While the management of long-term care facilities is under provincial and territorial jurisdiction, Trudeau promised training for up to 50,000 new support workers, doubling the home accessibility tax credit, improving the quality and availability of long-term care beds, continuing infection prevention and control measures, and developing a Safe Long Term Care Act to ensure quality of care.

