South Rutland Elementary. (Contributed)

South Rutland Elementary. (Contributed)

Kelowna woman charged after allegedly embezzling $20K from elementary school PAC

Andrea Blanchard, 46, is facing several fraud-related charges

Kelowna RCMP has charged a woman following an extensive fraud investigation involving a parent advisory council (PAC).

Andrea Blanchard, 46, the former treasurer of the South Rutland Elementary PAC has been charged with fraud, theft over $5,000, forgery, using a forged document and altering books or documents to defraud. According to court files, the offences took place between January 2016 and January 2018.

Mounties launched an investigation on Dec. 9, 2018, after the committee president reported an estimated $20,000 in allegedly stolen funds.

Investigators with the local detachment’s fraud section worked closely with school officials and executive members of the impacted PAC to gather information and advance the investigation.

Blanchard is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16.

Black Press Media has reached out to the South Rutland Elementary PAC for further information.

READ MORE: South Rutland Elementary PAC robbed of $20,000

READ MORE: B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

crimefraudKelowna

Previous story
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy
Next story
Victoria landlord spies thief on CCTV, gets home in time to hold man for police

Just Posted

This tree on Sparrowhawk Avenue in Royal Bay was decorated with handmade poppies created by Diedre Moran for Remembrance Day. (Photo courtesy Deidre Moran)
Colwood resident spins 100 crocheted poppies, fills tree with remembrances

Students play outside Monterey Middle School in Oak Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 exposure follows air filter’s removal from Oak Bay classroom

Victoria Fire Department’s Fire Engine 11 drives past the pediatric unit of Victoria General Hospital. The Professional Fire Fighters of Greater Victoria announced a 10-year pledge of $250,000 to the unit. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Professional Firefighters of Greater Victoria pledge half a million for Victoria’s sick children

Spencer Middle School in Langford is part of Sooke School District. (File - Black Press Media)
SD62 asking public about vaccine mandate for teachers and staff