Kelowna woman charged after allegedly embezzling $20K from elementary school PAC

Kelowna RCMP has charged a woman following an extensive fraud investigation involving a parent advisory council (PAC).

Andrea Blanchard, 46, the former treasurer of the South Rutland Elementary PAC has been charged with fraud, theft over $5,000, forgery, using a forged document and altering books or documents to defraud. According to court files, the offences took place between January 2016 and January 2018.

Mounties launched an investigation on Dec. 9, 2018, after the committee president reported an estimated $20,000 in allegedly stolen funds.

Investigators with the local detachment’s fraud section worked closely with school officials and executive members of the impacted PAC to gather information and advance the investigation.

Blanchard is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16.

Black Press Media has reached out to the South Rutland Elementary PAC for further information.

