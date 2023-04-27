Houses are seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. BC Financial Services Authority has issued its largest penalty to date against a Kamloops, B.C., woman who it says failed to comply with an order to cease unlicensed rental property management services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Houses are seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. BC Financial Services Authority has issued its largest penalty to date against a Kamloops, B.C., woman who it says failed to comply with an order to cease unlicensed rental property management services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

‘Landmark penalty’ given to unlicensed Kamloops property manager

BC Financial Services Authority orders Kathy Alaina Bakker to pay a total of $180,000

The BC Financial Services Authority has issued its largest penalty to date against a Kamloops, B.C., woman who it says failed to comply with an order to stop unlicensed rental property management services.

The authority says Kathy Alaina Bakker provided unauthorized rental property management for 10 properties in the city between December 2019 and August 2022.

It says Bakker has been ordered to pay a $125,000 penalty and nearly $55,000 in investigation and hearing fees.

The agency says aggravating factors in its decision included that she continued to manage the properties after being notified of the investigation and “intentionally ignored” the order to stop.

Bakker, who has 30 days to appeal the decision, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The authority called it a “landmark penalty” that comes after legislation was updated to increase maximum penalties for misconduct to $250,000.

Raheel Humayun, director of investigations for the authority, says in a statement that the fine sends a “a clear message that failing to comply with an order and not co-operating with an investigation will not be tolerated.”

“Unlicensed persons and their unlawful participation in providing real estate services puts landlords and tenants at risk, particularly when it comes to protecting deposits or rent,” she said. “These risks are elevated in a competitive rental market, where unlicensed rental property managers may engage in unfair practices, and the recourse for impacted tenants is unfortunately limited.”

READ MORE: New rules coming for mortgage brokers following B.C.’s money laundering probe

READ MORE: B.C. government prepares to impose real estate cooling-off period

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gusty winds, downed power line sparks wildfire west of Williams Lake

Just Posted

A judge dismisses Centurion’s claims that it was owed a duty of care by the engineers involved in constructing what is now called RidgeView Place. (Black Press Media file photo)
Owners of evacuated Langford building fail in lawsuit against city, engineers

A BC Civil Resolution Tribunal case weighed the issue of “buyer beware” and a claim of “misrepresentation” after a van bought on Facebook in Victoria broke down on the way home from the sale. (Pexels photo)
Victoria woman sues after van bought on Facebook breaks down ‘15 minutes’ after sale

Morrell Andrews speaking at a press event announcing Bill S-12 in Ottawa on Wednesday (April 26). (Livestream)
Bill introduced in Senate to change publication ban rules on sexual assault cases

Crews with the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation conduct a simulated oil spill outside Esquimalt Harbour April 26. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Simulated oil spill off southern Vancouver Island tests marine response