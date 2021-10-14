Lane closed northbound on TCH due to crash at Kilmalu/Cobble Hill Road

A northbound lane on the Trans-Canada Highway has been closed due to a crash at Kilmalu Road. (Screenshot)

One lane of the Trans-Canada Highway heading north has been closed due to a crash at Cobble Hill Road/Kilmalu Road.

According to DriveBC the current estimated time of reopening is 11 p.m.

Traffic may be backed up in the area, and travellers are advised to take an alternate route if possible. DriveBC suggests a detour via Kilmalu Road onto Telegraph Road, then onto Fisher Road.

BC Ambulance Service said they received a call to the accident and responded with three paramedic units. They took one patient to hospital.

More information as it becomes available.

car crash