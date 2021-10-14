A northbound lane on the Trans-Canada Highway has been closed due to a crash at Kilmalu Road. (Screenshot)

A northbound lane on the Trans-Canada Highway has been closed due to a crash at Kilmalu Road. (Screenshot)

Lane closed northbound on TCH due to crash at Kilmalu/Cobble Hill Road

One lane of the Trans-Canada Highway heading north has been closed due to a crash at Cobble Hill Road/Kilmalu Road.

According to DriveBC the current estimated time of reopening is 11 p.m.

Traffic may be backed up in the area, and travellers are advised to take an alternate route if possible. DriveBC suggests a detour via Kilmalu Road onto Telegraph Road, then onto Fisher Road.

BC Ambulance Service said they received a call to the accident and responded with three paramedic units. They took one patient to hospital.

More information as it becomes available.

car crash

Previous story
B.C. public servants spread messages rebuking province’s vaccine mandate
Next story
Another 580 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Thursday, 9 deaths

Just Posted

Riders take part in the 2020 Tripleshot CrossFondo cyling races, the 2021 version of which happens this Sunday (Oc t. 17). (Courtesy of Kevin Light Photography)
More than 300 riders will race around Greater Victoria in Tripleshot CrossFondo

The BC Public Service Agency building on Blanshard Street in Victoria. Some government employees have sent internal emails criticizing the province for mandating COVID-19 vaccination for all employees by Nov. 22. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
B.C. public servants spread messages rebuking province’s vaccine mandate

Elaine Klima and Aiden Grew were the winners of the Oct. 8 race up Mount Douglas. (Photo courtesy of Tom Turnbull)
Aiden Grew retains crown for fourth time race up Mount Douglas

Victoria police are asking for witnesses and video of vandalism that happened last week that has elements of a hate crime. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police investigating spray paint vandalism as hate crime