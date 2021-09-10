VIDEO: Langford announces new $44-million dollar tech investment

Plexxis Software CEO Chris Loranger speaks in front of the area that will soon be the new home for his tech company, which is building a $44-million home in Langford near Westhills. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

The YMCA-YWCA Westhills in Langford will before long have a new neighbour.

Plexxis Software, a tech company specializing in construction software, announced Friday it would occupy the fourth and fifth floors of Plexxis Tower, a new $44-million, 80,000 sq. ft. building in Langford bringing more than 100 new jobs and join the expanded Westhills commercial district, Lakepoint.

“Why Langford? It starts off with giving the families and the teams that we build a better place to build a really good life,” Plexxis CEO Chris Loranger said at an event hosted on the future site of the new building to unveil the plans. He said his family and some of the staff at Plexxis plan to move to Langford in the expansion.

The building will include 50,000 sq. ft. of commercial lease space and amenities, as well as two ground-floor units suited for restaurant use.

The company chose Langford over several other communities across Canada to relocate its headquarters from Brampton, Ont. and expects to open their doors at the new site in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“It’s very important for us, very important for our community and very important for the workers moving to here from other parts of Canada to make sure we show a great community and what we have to offer to make that choice real easy for everyone,” Langford Mayor Stew Young said. “Langford rolls out the red carpet better than anybody.”

In a release, Loranger said Plexxis saw Langford as the best location in terms of lifestyle and recreation options, talent opportunities, affordable housing choices and the City of Langford’s efficient approach to business development.

