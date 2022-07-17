Langford-based Pacific FC face two key clashes in four days

PFC have recovered form lately with two wins on the bounce

Pacific FC is set for a big couple of weeks as the Langford-based squad face a top-of-the-table clash and their first game in continental competition in a matter of days.

Pacific will host Cavalry FC at Starlight Stadium on Friday (July 22). The Calgary-based team has been top of the Canadian Premier League since PFC fell out of first place back in June. Then the team is set to pack their bags as they fly to Jamaica to play their first CONCACAF League match in the club’s history against Waterhouse FC – runners-up in last year’s Jamaica national league – on July 26.

But this tricky schedule comes as the reigning Canadian Premier League champions have recovered their form.

PFC have picked up seven points from their past three games, scoring 10 goals in the process albeit mostly against teams much lower in the league.

Pacific beat last-placed FC Edmonton 3-2 in Alberta on July 9 before winning 4-2 against second-from-bottom York United on July 15.

Both games were fast-paced and incident-filled, although the wins were far from convincing. PFC were winning 3-0 in Edmonton before barely withstanding a late comeback by Edmonton to hold onto the win. PFC had to come back from behind twice against York, with their opponents hitting the woodwork twice in a minute while ahead 2-1, before PFC broke out to the lead.

The uptick has been powered by the goalscoring feats of Alejandro Diaz, who scored a hattrick against York to bring his personal tally to ten, cementing his place as the league’s top scorer.

He also broke a CPL record in the process, no player has reached double figures in fewer games than Diaz has this season. The recent run has also seen local favourite Josh Heard get among the goal-scorers, while the flying Dutchmen Gianni dos Santos (who plays for the Cape Verde national team but has Dutch citizenship) and Djenairo Daniels have also featured on the scoresheet.

The team plays at Starlight Stadium on July 26 against Cavalry FC. Last time they met, PFC and Cavalary played out a fiery 3-3 draw in Langford.

