Langford COVID-19 clinic doors glued shut, police seek suspect from video

West Shore RCMP are looking for a man seen on video footage, in relation to a mischief incident at a Langford COVID-19 vaccine clinic last month. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Police are looking to identify a suspect after the doors to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Langford were glued shut.

Clinic staff called RCMP on Sept. 29 after they found the lock on the doors to the clinic at 174-2945 Jacklin Rd. had been sealed, preventing access to the building. The clinic was closed at the time of the incident.

“While we understand that not everyone share the same beliefs during this pandemic, this act of mischief is a criminal offence and will be treated as such,” West Shore RCMP Const. Alex Bérubé said in a statement.

RCMP determined a suspect after watching video footage. He is described as a Caucasian man in his 50s, approximately five-foot-eight with a medium build and a mustache. At the time he was wearing a beige Tilley hat, glasses, blue plaid shirt and blue jeans and a a black poncho with yellow on the inside, with black and white shoes.

West Shore RCMP are asking anyone with information to call them at 250-474-2264.

