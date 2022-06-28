Langford fire crews search for source of smoke

Smoke but no fire on the West Shore

Wildfire smoke was lingering over the West Shore Monday evening. With no active fires close by in Canada, the source was likely south of the border. (Washington State Department of Natural Resources wildfire map)

West Shore residents had their first taste of wildfire season on Monday.

But this time, where there was smoke, there wasn’t fire – at least locally.

A smokey haze was covering the area Monday evening, prompting local fire crews to search for a source.

Smoke haze covering area. Crews out searching but currently no source located at this time. — Langford Fire Rescue (@LangfordFire) June 28, 2022

After an extensive search, Langford Fire Rescue took to Twitter to update residents. With nothing found in Langford, the Capital Regional District deployed a drone to search the watershed area but didn’t find anything.

B.C. Wildfire Services also didn’t have any active fires reported in the area.

Across the border, satellite sensors from NASA reported a hot spot between Clallam Bay and Pysht, Wash., shortly before noon on June 27. That report was upgraded to a possible fire after a satellite passed over at around 12:30 p.m.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resouces wildfire map still has the area listed as a hot spot as of Tuesday morning.

