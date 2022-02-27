Langford liquor store donating sales of Russian products to Red Cross

The federal government is matching public donations to the Red Cross’ Ukraine campaign

Ma Miller’s Liquor Store in Langford is donating the proceeds from sales of Russian-made products to the Red Cross, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

Store worker Tanya Beange said the owners came into the store first thing this morning to determine which brands were Russian-made and have since sold-out of most products bar one brand of vodka.

“People are buying up the products for a number of reasons, some said they are going to pour it out in the streets and film it, some said they are going to clean their toilets with it,” said Beange. “It’s easy to feel pretty helpless out here so it feels good to be doing something.”

The federal government announced on Friday it would be matching public donations to the Red Cross’ Ukraine campaign up to $10 million.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the B.C. Legislature on Sunday to voice their support, with similar events taking place in cities across the world. Thousands marched in downtown Vancouver on Saturday. Members of the Ukrainian community gathered outside the B.C. Legislature on Thursday as well as Sunday.

Sunday marks the fourth day of fighting in Ukraine after Russian military forces began attacks across the country on Thursday morning local time.

