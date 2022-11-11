Langford Remembrance Day ceremony returning to Veterans Memorial Park

Road closures will be in place 10:30 a.m. to noon for the parade

Members of the parade remove their headdress and bow their heads for a prayer Thursday during the 2021 Remembrance Day ceremony in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 is once again hosting its Remembrance Day ceremony, starting at 10:30 a.m. today.

Expected to be a larger event than the past two editions, which were restricted in size due to the pandemic, the event will also feature a parade marching from Station Avenue to the cenotaph at Veterans Memorial Park, where the ceremony will take place.

Motorists are advised to be aware of street closures by the West Shore RCMP to allow the parade to take place.

Between 10:30 a.m. and noon, the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Goldstream Avenue, Veterans Memorial Parkway from Meaford Avenue to Goldstream Avenue, and Station Avenue from the Langford Legion will be closed. All traffic will either be diverted or turned around during the closures.

More to come …

