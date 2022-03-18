Langford city hall on Goldstream Avenue began welcoming 10 members of the public during council meetings as of March 7. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Langford city hall on Goldstream Avenue began welcoming 10 members of the public during council meetings as of March 7. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Langford reopens council chambers to public

Only 10 members of the public will be able to attend to start

Langford’s council chambers are now open to the public during council meetings, with limited capacity.

Ten members of the public are now able to attend meetings in person, on the third floor of the Langford city hall building on Goldstream Avenue.

Doors open at 5 p.m. In a statement, the city asks anyone experiencing any symptoms of illness not to attend meetings. People will still be able to participate over Zoom.

The city’s statement adds they will try and rotate who gets into council chambers to ensure everyone gets a chance to attend in person.

In addition to the symptoms requirement, people will have to wear masks, social distance, sanitize hands and stay seated during meetings unless it’s their time to speak.

ALSO READ: Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8

ALSO READ: Residential development proposals would add over 400 units in Langford

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of LangfordLangfordWest Shore

Previous story
Youth hockey player with neck injury waits 42 minutes for ambulance in Penticton
Next story
Hollywood A-listers push for RBC to stop financing Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

Just Posted

The new playground at Hamsterly Beach in Saanich includes accessible play elements, zones for different ages, and natural structures that encourage physical literacy for differing abilities. (Courtesy of Capital Regional District)
Nature playground at Elk Lake latest in a series of upgrades in Saanich park

A man found dead in a vehicle in the 3100-block of Humpback Road spurred a homicide investigation in 2020. A man has now been charged for murder in relation to that incident. (Black Press Media file photo)
Murder charge laid in relation to 2020 Langford homicide

A basic training course at CFB Esquimalt was terminated March 11 after multiple incidents of sexual harassment and racism were brought to staff’s attention. (Black Press Media file photo)
Acts of racism, sexual harassment end CFB Esquimalt basic training course

Two people face recommended charges after West Shore RCMP recovered a stolen vehicle in Langford March 17. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police credit observant resident with locating stolen car in Langford