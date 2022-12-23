A tree that’s been stripped at a site on Brock Avenue in Langford on Dec. 14. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

A tree that’s been stripped at a site on Brock Avenue in Langford on Dec. 14. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Langford resident says tough new tree bylaw will cause ‘hardship’, others praise it

A number of residents spoke in favour, though some worried about arborist costs among other factors

After a whirlwind 72 hours, Langford council voted to approve its tough new tree protection bylaw during a special council meeting.

Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson reiterated comments he’d made the previous day, saying the city’s hand had been forced by several instances of unpermitted tree cutting.

“We did not want to be doing this right now,” Goodmanson said. “We felt our hands were being forced by a small number of people stepping outside the tree regulations.”

A number of residents spoke in favour of the bylaw, although there were several who were angered by the requirements to have trees assessed by arborists to verify they are dangerous trees prior to having them cut, as well as the short turnaround time for the bylaw.

“This bylaw is going is to cause a lot of hardship,” said Langford resident Nirmal Johal. “The cost is going to put a large burden on a lot of people.”

ALSO READ: Langford man injured by falling snowy branch in ‘unusual’ event

The city addressed some concerns, noting the bylaw does not prevent people from trimming a tree of branches, so long as it doesn’t kill the tree.

The bylaw prohibits the cutting of any tree with a trunk diameter greater than 20 centimeters measured at a height of 1.4 metres above the undisturbed grade of the land. There are several exceptions in the bylaw, but also stiff penalties. Under the Offenses Act, council can seek financial compensation through the courts of a minimum of $5,000 per tree. The city’s bylaw department can also impose a fine of $1,000 per tree.

The bylaw is a temporary measure meant to give council more time to develop a comprehensive tree management plan.

One resident suggested the fines be pooled into a fund to help cover the costs for residents of getting a tree assessed, something city staff said they would study.

The tree protection bylaw was first presented in a special council meeting on Monday after it was added to the meeting as an extra item. Initially, the agenda only had one item on it, calling for an in-camera meeting for the “receipt of advice that is subject to solicitor-client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose.” But prior to the meeting’s 1 p.m. start date, the extra item was added. Then the special council meeting on Wednesday was announced, allowing residents to have

Coun. Colby Harder said the quick turnaround initially gave her pause but likened the bylaw to a tourniquet.

“It’s hard to have a discussion with no trees left.”

READ MORE: Langford council voting on ‘restrictive’ tree bylaw at special meeting Wednesday

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of LangfordLangfordWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria residents, businesses ordered to keep sidewalks clear of snow

Just Posted

Many sidewalks in Greater Victoria are covered in snow. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Victoria residents, businesses ordered to keep sidewalks clear of snow

A tree that’s been stripped at a site on Brock Avenue in Langford on Dec. 14. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford resident says tough new tree bylaw will cause ‘hardship’, others praise it

Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officers on the Malahat late Dec. 22 ensuring commercial vehicles are carrying chains and safety compliant. (BC Transportation/Twitter)
Ferries, buses cancelled, schools, rec centres closed as ice falls over Greater Victoria

100+ Women Who Care Victoria donate more than $20,000 to Habitat for Humanity Victoria, Dec. 15. (Courtesy of Jenessa Mattson)
100+ Women Who Care Victoria donates $20,000 to Habitat for Humanity

Pop-up banner image