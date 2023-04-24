Langford says troubled apartments ‘unsafe’ and residents given notices to vacate

Project was formerly known as Danbrook One

RidgeView Place, formerly known as Danbrook One, residents have been told to vacate their homes. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Langford has revoked the occupancy permit for a troubled apartment building – formerly known as Danbrook One – over safety concerns, the city announced, adding that residents should vacate their homes immediately.

The rental building located at 2770 Claude Rd. – renamed as RidgeView Place – is owned by Centurion Apartment Properties Inc. and had the permit revoked “due to ongoing life safety concerns related to the structural design and performance of the building,” the city said in a news release.

“This is the second time the City has taken action at this building as a result of serious issues identified by the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of BC (EGBC),” said the city in a statement.

RidgeView residents started receiving notices to vacate on Monday (April 24) afternoon, including offers of hotel rooms by the City of Langford, said resident Jamee Coubrough, who has lived there for about six months.

When asked how she was feeling about the news, Coubrough said, “pretty pissed off – not gonna lie. Like we deserve better. We pay our rent on time every month.”

When asked what she was going to do next, she said, “God only knows.”

The city says that on April 17, it and Centurion received a letter from the EGBC regarding a second investigation into the structural engineer of record for the remediation work undertaken by Centurion.

“The letter provides details of a variety of potential structural design issues that may not have been addressed by the original remediation and concluded that EGBC ‘has received no evidence that a comprehensive review of the structural design of the Building, or of the as-built structure of the Building, was ever conducted for the Remediation.’”

On April 20, the city said it notified Centurion of its obligation to inform residents, provide an authenticated assessment from a third party Designated Professional Structural Engineer, registered and in good standing with EGBC, confirming that the building is safe to be occupied pending the completion of any temporary measures, and conduct a comprehensive Independent Structural Design review of the building and provide timelines for completion.

On April 23, Centurion notified the city that a third-party engineering firm had completed an initial visual inspection of the building and concluded that the structure is “unsafe” and, in the interest of public safety, “strongly recommend the evacuation of the building until a more detailed analysis can be conducted,” said the city. “As a result, the City made the decision to revoke the occupancy permit and instructed Centurion to notify residents immediately.”

Centurion started notifying residents of RidgeView Place on Monday (April 24) about the situation.

“It is recommended that all residents vacate the building immediately,” said the city. “As building owner, Centurion is responsible for ensuring residents have the supports they need during this challenging time.”

Two engineers who worked on the project have since lost their credentials to practise engineering in B.C.

A previous review has found that the building’s “design was determined not to meet building code requirements, especially those around earthquake resistance.”

“It is the obligation of the building owner (Centurion) and structural engineer of record to ensure that authenticated engineering designs and schedules meet the professional standards of EGBC and the BC Building Code,” Langford said in the April 24 statement. “Local governments across the region and the province rely upon the professional integrity and competencies guaranteed in the professional engineers’, or architects, sign-off for project design and build submissions, often referred to as the ‘Professional Reliance Model.’”

