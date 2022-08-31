West Coast Animal Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital (WAVES) has announced it will be pausing its emergency services as of Sept. 1 due to staffing shortages. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Langford vet clinic closing ER services due to staff shortages

WAVES will only offer specialty care as of Sept. 1

West Shore pet owners will have one less place to take their furry friends when they aren’t feeling well as of Sept. 1.

West Coast Animal Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital (WAVES) announced on social media they will be pausing their emergency services due to staffing shortages.

While the Langford clinic – one of the only emergency vet clinics in southern Vancouver Island – is rebuilding its emergency room team, it will only be offering specialty services such as internal medicine, neurology, and surgery.

“We would like to thank our incredible staff for their hard work during this busy time,” read the post. “And thanks to you, our clients, for your patience during this transition.”

The post did not provide any information on when the clinic may resume emergency services.

More to come …

