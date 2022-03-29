The West Shore RCMP arrested a woman and recovered stolen property last week at a Langford home. (Black Press file photo)

Langford woman arrested after shoplifting incident at store

A search warrant execution recovered nearly $150 in stolen cosmetics

Police arrested a woman and recovered stolen property following the execution of a search warrant at a Langford residence.

The investigation started on March 21 when West Shore RCMP received call from a staff member of a business in the 800 block of Langford Parkway reporting a theft.

The staff member reported that a woman who had an estimated $150 worth of cosmetics on her fled when confronted by staff. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage that showed a woman with an accomplice inside the store, police said.

Around 3 p.m. the following day, officers located the accomplice near Peatt Road in Langford, detaining and positively identifying her.

On March 23 just after 9:30 a.m., the West Shore RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home and recovered some of the stolen items. A 55-year-old Langford woman was arrested in the process and later released on an undertaking for a May 26 court date.

“Even when the crimes are of minor monetary value, we are still fully investigating, which includes writing search warrants, when feasible, to recover the stolen property,” said Cpl. Fred Ritchie of the West Shore RCMP Crime Reduction Unit.

