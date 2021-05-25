The District of Saanich is reminding park users to comply with the current public health orders after large picnics and sports games were reported. (Black Press Media File)

The District of Saanich is reminding park users to comply with the current public health orders after large picnics and sports games were reported. (Black Press Media File)

Large picnics, adult sports in Saanich parks prompt reminder about COVID-19 restrictions

Groups of up to 10 can meet outside, some adult sports permitted with social distancing

Planning a picnic or an afternoon in the sun at a Saanich park? Remember to adhere to current public health orders limiting group sizes and hold off on playing sports.

The District of Saanich is reminding park users to make sure their activities are permitted under the most recent COVID-19 restrictions. The warning was prompted by reports of picnics with more than 10 attendees and adults using the sports fields – both of which are not sanctioned by the provincial health officer, said Kelsie McLeod, communications manager for Saanich.

READ ALSO: Saanich allows doubles pickleball for players from same household

Reiterating the district’s notice for the use of parks amid the pandemic, area residents are welcome to enjoy Saanich’s more than 170 parks while practicing social distancing, spend time outdoors in a group of up to 10 people they’ve chosen to hang out with consistently, and adhere to guidelines for use of recreation facilities.

Adults can take part in approved sports with a maximum of 10 players, must maintain a three-metre distance and have a permit to use public sports fields. Tennis courts are open for singles and doubles play, but players need to maintain the same three-metre distance from anyone they don’t live with. However, on pickleball courts, doubles play isn’t permitted unless partners are from the same household.

Youth are welcome to take part in sports with approved safety plans and can practice within their cohort, but spectators cannot be present.

READ ALSO: Police remind Saanich park users to follow bylaws, public health orders over long weekend

Playgrounds are open but users are advised to return at a later time if the structure is busy and the year-round washrooms can be used. Permits for private events in parks are limited at this time.

Activities not in compliance with public health orders can be reported by calling the Saanich Police Department non-emergency line at 250-475-4321. For more information on current public health orders, visit saanich.ca/covid-19.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusDistrict of Saanichparkspublic health

Previous story
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill
Next story
Woman airlifted after being bitten by wolf on property near Nanaimo

Just Posted

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Saanich police are asking for help identifying a woman who allegedly entered a schoolyard on May 14 without a mask and told kids COVID-19 is fake before spitting on a staff member. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Woman sought for entering Saanich schoolyard, denying COVID-19, spitting on staff member

Saanich police asking for help identifying woman from May 14 incident

Victoria police arrested a Nanaimo man Monday night after he was seen twice committing an indecent act while naked near Beacon Hill Park. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested for multiple indecent exposures near Victoria park

Nanaimo man caught thanks to video footage taken by onlookers

The District of Saanich is reminding park users to comply with the current public health orders after large picnics and sports games were reported. (Black Press Media File)
Large picnics, adult sports in Saanich parks prompt reminder about COVID-19 restrictions

Groups of up to 10 can meet outside, some adult sports permitted with social distancing

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Arrests resume at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested at Port Renfrew camp on Monday, May 24

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

(Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
50 people expected to be able to attend B.C. sports games this summer

By fall, people in B.C. could be back to watching sports in person with no limit on the number of spectators

A seagull attempts to take food from a woman on Granville Island, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

Masks could stop being mandatory as soon as June 15

RCMP and B.C. Conservation Officer Service were called to South Wellington after a report of a person bitten by a wolf. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Woman airlifted after being bitten by wolf on property near Nanaimo

Emergency crews and conservation officer service called out Tuesday, May 25

A Tesla charging centre is pictured in Squamish, B.C., Tuesday, June, 1, 2016. More than $100 million in federal rebates designed to make electric vehicles more affordable to low and middle-income Canadians has gone to those buying a Tesla, government records show. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Federal rebate set to make electric cars more affordable see $100M go to Tesla buyers

Liberal government introduced the subsidy in 2019 for those buying or leasing new zero-emission vehicles

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says Canada mulling more actions against Belarus after journalist’s arrest

Since Sunday, airlines have rerouted flights to avoid the country’s airspace

rdek
Weekend downpours in southeast B.C., raise flood concerns for Fairmont Hot Springs

229 properties affected

Black Press Media file
Port Hardy RCMP officers plunge into ocean to save woman from drowning

Pair of Mounties acted quickly to rescue distraught woman

Blewett resident Michael Jeffery spotted this skunk with its head stuck in a can Saturday. Photo: Michael Jeffery
‘Compassion is way bigger than logic’: Kootenay man saves skunk from can

Michael Jeffery risked being sprayed when he decided to help the animal

Most Read